MODERN LEISURE Monterey Water Resistant Outdoor High Back Patio Chair Cover, 25.5 in. W x 35.5 in. D x 34 in. H, Beige, Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments

Patio High Back Chairs are an investment and like any investment, they need to be protected. Modern Leisure has come up with a solution for that protection with the Monterey High Back Chair Cover. By using 381 g heavy weight polyester material with PVC backing, you will get long lasting protection for your high back patio chair. The waterproof fabric with interior binding keeps your high back patio chair dry during any type of weather. The neutral khaki and fossil color matches most home exteriors and environments. The leg buckles to keep your cover in place even during the heaviest of winds. Color: Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments.