Let your guests enjoy your classy choice in the form of this magnificently crafted live edge bonded leather side chairs made of bonded leather with metal legs. Now, this Monterey Upholstered Dining Chair brings to you an awesome option of sitting back and relaxing in this lovely chair. The metal rod frame with leather padded seating arrangement with lovely brown cushion seats not only makes this a useful piece adding to your seating experience but is a super comfortable option too.