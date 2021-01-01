Monterey Outdoor Aluminum Bistro Set with Ice Bucket, Copper

The Monterey outdoor bistro set will fit your entertaining needs, the ice bucket will keep your drinks cool while you dine and it conveniently fits in the center of the table. This stunning set boasts a timeless design with an old-fashioned copper finish and ornate metal scrollwork. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the afternoon, or share a bottle of wine with a loved one at the end of a romantic evening at this intimate table set. This set is constructed from cast aluminum to provide lasting durability, perfect for outdoor use.