Monterey Dresser White - Prepac

Do you know a small person who needs big storage? The Monterey Children's 6 Drawer Dresser is perfectly designed to fit in small, kid-sized bedrooms, and offers big space-saving potential. Kids can store all their clothing and other items in the six drawers and not worry about losing valuable space to play in. Attractive, durable and compact, this dresser is perfect for the child in your life. Liven up your bedroom's décor by coordinating it with other members of the Monterey Bedroom Collection!