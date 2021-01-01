Monterey Console Table Barnwood/Black - Breighton Home

Looking for a stylish table with much versatility? The Monterey Console Table by Brighton Home is the perfect solution! Pull up a chair and this modern console table can turn into a desk, vanity and more. With a spacious tabletop, this unit can display décor, office essentials, or all your beauty needs. This versatile table is built from solid wood and particleboard to stand the test of time. Display with existing décor or combine with additional items from the Monterey Collection by Brighton Home, each sold separately.