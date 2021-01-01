Trex Outdoor Furniture Monterey Bay Sand Castle 5-Piece Plastic Outdoor Patio Bar Height Dining Set

Watch how quickly happy hour turns into an entire evening of fun when you gather with good friends around the Trex Outdoor Furniture Monterey Bay 5-Piece Bar Set. This inviting set is as comfortable as it is good-looking, and once it takes up residence on your Trex deck, it may just become the hottest spot in the neighborhood. Available in our attractive, fade-resistant colors, the set includes 4 TXD202 Monterey Bay Bar Arm Chairs and a TXRBT248 Monterey Bay Round 48 in. Bar Table. It’s built to last with durable HDPE lumber that is extremely low-maintenance as it resists weather, food and beverage stains, and environmental stresses. In addition, it won’t rot, crack or splinter and it never requires painting or staining. And, to make it even more appealing, the set comes with a 20-year warranty.