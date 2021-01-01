The Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ Monterey Bay 7-Piece Dining Set brings a balance of elegance and simplicity to your outdoor entertaining space. This attractive dining set, which is available in our attractive, fade resistant colors, comes with 4 TXD100 Monterey Bay Side Chairs, 2 TXD200 Monterey Bay arm Chairs and a TXNCT3772 Yacht Club 37 In. x 72 In. dining Table. Built to be as durable as it is beautiful, this all-weather set is constructed of solid HDPE lumber that requires very little maintenance to keep it looking like new for years to come. Unlike real wood, you don’t have to worry about it rotting, cracking or splintering. It never requires painting or staining and it’s resistant to weather, food and beverage stains, and environmental stresses. And the fact that it’s backed by a 20-year warranty should be all the peace of mind you need. Trex Outdoor Furniture Monterey Bay 7-Piece White Frame Patio Set with | TXS118-1-CW