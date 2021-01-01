Momeni Monterey Abstract Contemporary Area Rugs, Blue

Advertisement
The abstract gestures of this modern area rug are completely of the moment among contemporary surroundings. Splattered streaks and striations cascade down each rug like paint on canvas as shades of blue, brown, red and teal reveal an array of patterns that range from traditional Persian to transitional trellis. Power-loomed construction incorporates a sumptuous blend of polyester and polypropylene fibers to give each decorative floorcovering a refined, relaxing texture beneath bare feet.