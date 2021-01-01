Couristan Monte Carlo Palmette Grey-Ivory 8 ft. 6 in. x 13 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Effortlessly capturing the charm of the French Riviera, the Monte Carlo collection by Couristan, is uniquely designed for indoor and outdoor use. Monte Carlo offers a trendy coastal palette that will incorporate a resort feel to your desired space. Power-loomed in Belgium of the finest 100% fiber-enhanced Courtron polypropylene; this mildew resistant, UV stabilized, performance area rug collection features a structured flatwoven construction that is durable and easy to care for, making it ideal for busy and active areas. This collection's flat weave pile lends itself for a seamless placement underneath furniture and in entryways. Monte Carlo is suitable for a variety of room or outdoor settings whether you're looking to add a crisp, vibrant touch to your space of choice or create a fresh ambiance of travel and culture, Monte Carlo will be the perfect selection. Color: Grey-Ivory.