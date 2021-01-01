Allied Brass Monte Carlo 22 in. L x 5 in. H x 5 in. W Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf with Towel Bar in Antique Copper

Conveniently store your bathroom accessories using the Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo Collection Glass Bathroom Shelf. This shelf has a glass build, which matches with any style with its simple, attractive design. It comes equipped with fitting accessories and features concealed screws, minimizing the appearance of over-cluttering. It has brass hardware, which resists damage when placed in damp environments, ensuring a long-lasting bathroom accessory. The fixture has an antique copper coating, giving your bathroom interior a rustic feel, while still pleasing the entire aesthetic.