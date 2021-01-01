This beautiful back-to-back shower door towel bar adds elegance and convenience to any bathroom dé£¯r. The towel bar features identical bars for installation on both sides of glass shower doors or walls. Securely attaching to any glass surface, the towel bars complement bathroom dé£¯r ranging from modern to traditional and all styles in between. Made from high quality, heavy duty solid brass materials and provided with your choice of any of our lifetime designer finishes, this stylish towel holder is extremely attractive yet highly functional. The back-to-back shower door towel bar comes with two matching towel bars and all the hardware necessary for installation. ??Whether your bath dé£¯r features a modern contemporary style or more traditional design, the Allied Brass Collection of products has bath accessories to meet your design and decorating needs. All of the Allied Brass Collection of products come with a limited lifetime warranty. Allied Brass Monte Carlo 18-in Double Polished Chrome Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | MC-41-BB-18-PC