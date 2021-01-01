Montclair Sunlounger - Teak Brown / Beige - Safavieh

Inspired by the poolside furnishings at the hottest new boutique hotel in Rio, this contemporary sun lounger brings sophisticated style to any outdoor area. Crafted with natural acacia, its clean lines and sleek style is a designer favorite. Its adjustable back allows it to be angled to the perfect degree. Grab a drink and relax with the Montclair Sun Lounger. You'll be one step closer to paradise. This item does require assembly and is advised to be covered when not in use outdoors. Color: Brown/Beige. Pattern: Solid.