From safavieh
Safavieh Montauk Maslin 5 x 8 Black/Ivory Indoor Stripe Coastal Area Rug Cotton in Black/White | MTK712D-5
Advertisement
The Montauk Rug Collection captures the essence of casual designer style. The breezy, coastal character of these flat weave rugs complements decor from contemporary to country to city loft. Montauk area rugs are made using 100% pure, soft cotton for remarkable clarity of color, and are hand woven to create classic Ikat tie-dye effects. Safavieh Montauk Maslin 5 x 8 Black/Ivory Indoor Stripe Coastal Area Rug Cotton in Black/White | MTK712D-5