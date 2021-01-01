From safavieh
Safavieh Montauk Collection MTK810A Handmade Trellis Cotton Area Rug, 3' x 5', Grey / Ivory
Advertisement
Casual style is versatile enough to integrate with any contemporary, modern, bohemian, and transitional styles of home décor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from soft cotton fibers Sleek flatweave pile allows for seamless placement underneath furniture and in entryways Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style and the latest trends