From safavieh
Safavieh Montauk Collection MTK625M Handmade Stripe Cotton Runner, 2'3" x 9' , Blue / Ivory
Advertisement
Casual style is versatile enough to integrate with any contemporary, modern, bohemian, and transitional styles of home décor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from soft cotton fibers Low 0. 25-inch pile thickness for a sleek look Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100, 000 products today