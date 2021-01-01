From safavieh
Safavieh Montauk Collection MTK215A Handmade Flatweave Cotton Accent Rug, 2'6" x 4', Orange / Red
Advertisement
These rugs are hand-woven from premium cotton to add comfort and durability These rugs are made from a high-quality cotton, providing comfort and softness to the touch These rugs feature Transitional patterns and vibrant colors to match any Décor This rug measures 2'6" x 4' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.25 inches