From safavieh
Safavieh Montauk Collection MTK123D Handmade Flatweave Cotton Area Rug, 3' x 5', Coral / Multi
Advertisement
These rugs are hand-woven from premium cotton to add comfort and durability These rugs are made from a high-quality cotton, providing comfort and softness to the touch These rugs feature transitional patterns and vibrant colors to match any décor This rug measures 3' x 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.25 inches