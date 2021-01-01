Montalto Tufted Arm Chair

The unique, elegant design of the dining chair is sure to leave an impression on your home. The chair is crafted from walnut brown finished wood that adds an air of warmth to any space. An elegant button-tufted pillow adds a contemporary touch, while plush foam padding and smooth imitation leather ensure superb comfort with every meal. The sloping armrests of the chair stretch into angled legs for stable support in ergonomic style. A stylish, streamlined addition, the Marcena dining chair enhances any dining experience. Upholstery Color: Beige