Mont Blanc Sofa

A subtle update on a traditional style, this couch has a timeless style with modern sensibilities. The linear maple wood base grounds the piece yet gives it an overall lightweight and open feel. It is stately and holds a beautiful presence in any room without seeming bulky. It is entirely crafted in the USA and has a notable features of quality and sustainability such as a Sustainable Forestry Initiative® compliant frame, natural fiber fabrics, and soy based foam cushions wrapped in recycled fibers and encased in down proof ticking. Overall, this piece has a timeless and transitional style that will beautiful your eco-home for years to come. LEE Industries furniture pieces are made with high quality craftsmanship and the highest standards for earth-friendly design and manufacturing. Returns: We accept returns on custom merchandise only in the event of damage or defect. To provide exceptional service to our customers, we process orders as quickly as possible; we will make every attempt to honor a request to modify or cancel an order for custom merchandise when the request is made within 1 business day after the order is placed.