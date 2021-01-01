Monstera Solo & Duet Noir by Irene Suchocki Set of 2 Canvas Art Prints

The elegant curves of Monstera leaves take up the majority of the space in this set of bold black and white canvas art prints. Simple yet striking, this unique botanical canvas print is great for adding a bit of natural beauty to your home and office, and is practically guaranteed to pull your space together instantly. Made with superior materials using state-of-the-art printing technology, our giclee canvas prints are complete with exceptional detail. Produced with full-bleed printing that offers edge to edge coverage, your new set of prints comes ready to hang; eliminating the need for framing.