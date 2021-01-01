From summer tropical fruit pattern pineapple gift
Summer Tropical Fruit Pattern Pineapple Gift Monstera Leaves Summer Tropical Plant Fruit Exotic Pineapple Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cool pineapple pattern design for everyone who loves sweets, delicious tropical fruit to enjoy on a tropical, exotic travel, summer vacation and for everyone who loves the sun, summer, exotic jungles, plants and especially pineapples. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only