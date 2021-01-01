Amazonia Mons Eucalyptus Wood 5 Pieces Round Wood Patio Bar Set, Seating Capacity: 4

Amazonia Mons Wood 5 Pieces Round Wood Patio Bar Set: Table dimensions: 31" x 43"H Chair dimensions: 21"L x 23"W x 40"H Seat dimensions: 21"D x 23"W x 27,5"HDurable all-weather design ideal for any climateIdeal for entertaining and family gatheringsEasy to assemble1 year limited warranty against manufacturing defects Free Amazonia Maintenance Kit to enhance the durability of your wood Wood protector works great against the effect of air pollution salt air and mildew growth For the best protection, perform maintenance every season, or as often as desiredThis outdoor collection offers both contemporary design and durability. It is the perfect match for every backyard and will give your patio an elegant and modern touch