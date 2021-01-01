Monroe Chow-Height Dining Bench - Brown - Threshold

Enjoy the outdoors while having a dinner party or socializing with friends and family with this Monroe Patio Dining Bench from Threshold™. The upholstered dining bench features a weather-resistant sturdy steel frame covered in a woven design for a breezy look that’s tough enough to stand up to rainy days and sunshine alike. Plus, the foam-filled cushion offers a comfortable seating experience. No matter the setting, this dining bench allows everybody at the party to get nice and comfortable, while sharing a delicious meal or simply a good conversation. Complete with DuraSeason Fabric™ cushions. Say hello to our new, Target-exclusive 100percent recycled poly fabric. It’s ultra durable, featuring water- and fade-resistant material. Furthering our commitment to sustainability, DuraSeason does not contribute to pollution and is free from harmful chemicals.