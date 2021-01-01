Picket House Furnishings Monroe 3PC Occasional Table Set-Coffee Table & Two End Tables

The Picket House Furnishings Monroe 3PC Occasional Table Set is the perfect addition to your home! This trio includes a coffee table and two end tables. This set will elevate your living room to the next level! The clear glass top pairs beautifully with the chrome base finish, making it easy to match with any existing decor and furnishings. The stretcher bases meet in the middle to help support the table and gives it a little extra flair. The glass table top is slightly lifted from the table bases making this living room staple unique. Add a little glam to your home today with the Monroe 3PC Collection!