Simpli Home Monroe 38 in. Gray Medium Square Wood Coffee Table with Drawers, Farmhouse Grey
Looking for a rustic contemporary Coffee Table. Look no further than the Monroe Square Coffee Table. Its beautiful and distinct Acacia wood makes this table the perfect-piece to become a focal point of your room. Two large drawers and open storage space beneath offers both practical and decorative storage options. The shaker style paneling and Antique Brass pulls are the finishing touches that make this table the right choice for your space. Color: Farmhouse Grey.