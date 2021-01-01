Savoy House Monroe 1-Light 24" Sconce in Matte Black - 9-303-1-89

This Savoy House Monroe 1-light sconce features a long sleek body, a white fabric shade and a classy, contemporary silhouette. Matte black finish. Sconces add a touch of style and light to any wall, including but certainly not limited to hallways, entryways, stairways, great rooms and dining rooms. You will also often see a pair of sconces flanking a bathroom vanity mirror to provide an even, flattering wash of light. Bulb not included. The matte black finish can be paired with black hardware or mixed with hardware in other finishes. Monroe is a perfect addition to rooms of any style, especially transitional or classic. When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you’ve selected a piece that will withstand the test of time.