From safavieh
Safavieh Monray Collection MNY645A Modern Abstract Distressed Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Grey / Gold
Advertisement
The high-quality polyester pile fiber adds durability and longevity to these rugs The power loomed Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years This contemporary, Abstract rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 7' in Diameter For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches