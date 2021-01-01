From red barrel studio
'Monoscape XLI' Wrapped Canvas Wall Art By Karen Biery
Advertisement
Add a touch of neutral sophistication to your home décor with this botanical wrapped canvas wall art. The artwork will complement your contemporary décor's aesthetic. Designed and handcrafted in Chattanooga, Tennessee using a locally sourced artist print on canvas, and assembled on an eco-friendly pine wood frame finished with a rear hanger for simple installation. Presenting a glimpse of nature's real beauty, this wrapped canvas wall art features the unique encaustic process found in this collection. Size: 12" x 12" W x 1.5" D