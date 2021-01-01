MonoRail Power Extender by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Steel - (700MOP12S)

Flexibility and utility have reached no more perfect a union than in the MonoRail Power Extender by Tech Lighting. When used with a power feed canopy or surface transformer, this piece is the perfect device to drop power from ceiling. With the help of field cuttable cord included with purchase, this power extender can provide energy from various distances. Customers who plan to use this extender for transformers and canopies with dual feeds should purchase 2 of this product. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel