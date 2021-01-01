From monoprice inc.
Monoprice USB & Lightning Cable - 2 Meter - White 2.0 USB-C to USB-C 5A 480 Mbps - Select Series
Advertisement
Buy with Confidence: With Monoprice's Lifetime Warranty on all Cables, you can rest assured we stand behind our products and our customers. Connector Type: 2.0 USB-C to USB-C - Cable length: 2m/6.56ft - Cable Color: White. Fast Charging: The cable can deliver up to 5 amps of charging power, providing for fast charging of phones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Hi-Speed: This Hi-Speed USB 2.0 cable can deliver up to 480 Mbps of data bandwidth.