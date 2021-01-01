Monoprice Select Series Mini DisplayPort 1.2 Cable, 3ft

Buy with Confidence: With Monoprice's Lifetime Warranty on all Cables, you can rest assured we stand behind our products and our customers. Shielded (S/FTP) cable allows for maximum performance while minimizing EMI and RFI Thinner 26AWG gauge makes the it more flexible than traditional 23AWG cables 50m gold plated contacts offer maximum corrosion resistance for the most reliable connections Available in lengths from 1ft up to 100ft DisplayPort 1.2a is up to twice as fast as DisplayPort 1.1a, allowing for PC and HDTV resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160p), as well as 3D support.