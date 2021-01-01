From monoprice inc.
Monoprice Blackbird 4K 1x2 HDMI Pigtail Splitter -Black 4K @ 30Hz, HDCP Compliant, Gold Plated Connectors, And 10.2Gbps Bandwidth
10.2Gbps bandwidth; Supports 1080p@60Hz and 4K@30Hz resolutions; Supports 3D video. Supports 16:10 computer resolutions up to 1920x1200p. Supports all high speed HDMI features, including 36-bit deep color and high-definition multichannel uncompressed audio. HDMI bus powered - requires no external power; HDCP compliant; Gold plated connectors.