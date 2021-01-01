Versanora Monopiede Monopod Floor Lamps - Black / Rose Gold

The Monopiede Floor Lamp offers a versatile lighting solution that can adapt to your needs. With a solid brass base and adjustable black lamp head, this lamp offers stability so that you can direct light to where you need it. The simple, no-frills design of the Monopiede Floor Lamp draws inspiration from the minimalist era, combining classic lines with contrasting colors for a modern look with a touch of retro style. This lamp gets the job done, and it does it with a touch of style.