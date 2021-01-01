Foam Coaster - 3-1/2 inches by 3-1/2 inches. Permanently dyed and fade resistant. Great to keep water from your beverage off your table and add a bit of flair to a gatering. Match with one of the insulated coolers or huggers for a nice gift pack. Wash the coaster in the top of your dishwasher. Design will not come off. Made from our mouse pad material and is heat resistant. Caroline's Treasures Monogram - Zebra Red Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | CJ1024-JFC