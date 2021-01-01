PolyStone Planters Monogram 30 in. Tall Column Greige Composite Planter A

We take pride in the fact that our planters will last for decades. Our unique combination of proprietary materials and patented finish will ensure that your PolyStone Planters will outperform other planter manufacturer options. They will look just like the day that you bought them for years come. There is no use of Plastics in our planters and they will Not become brittle or breakdown. Our unique Polymers create an extremely durable and flexible shell. Our layers in PolyStone Planters will never separate and can handle all weather environments. PolyStone Planters will never have issues with freeze/thaw cycles, salt spray or over irrigation. Our insulated core helps with temperature variation and promotes healthy root growth. You can re-paint these planters every 10-years indefinitely. Color: Greige.