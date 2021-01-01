Monogram 2-Sided Burlap 18 x 13 in. Garden Flag

Cherry red with crisp white polka dots, this flag will make a striking addition to your garden or home. This double sided flag features your monogram on one side in bold black against natural burlap and offset by a red border. The reverse side says, "Welcome" in black script across a horizontal rectangle of burlap. At the bottom of the flag, it is uniquely cut at an angle. The durable polyburlap garden flag has the feel of real burlap and a natural crafted look with artwork heat-transferred on both sides. It is durable, fade-resistant and will not fray. Letter: B