Monochrome Laser Printer HLL6300DW Wireless Networking Mobile Printing Duplex Printing Large Paper Capacity Cloud Printing Dash Replenishment Ready

Best Quality Guranteed. LARGE, EXPANDABLE PAPER CAPACITY: The HLL6300DW has a 570-sheet paper capacity that can be expanded to 1,610 sheets with optional trays. FLEXIBILE CONNECTIVITY: Connect via wireless or Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces or wirelessly print from your mobile device(1). ADVANCED SECURITY FEATURES: Help protect against unauthorized device / document access and securely connect to your network. DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from when its low. Recommended Monthly Print Volume: Up to 7,500 pages FOR USE WITH GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner, TN880 Super High Yield for low cost printing.