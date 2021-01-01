From camry

Monochrome Laser Printer HLL6300DW Wireless Networking Mobile Printing Duplex Printing Large Paper Capacity Cloud Printing Dash Replenishment Ready

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. LARGE, EXPANDABLE PAPER CAPACITY: The HLL6300DW has a 570-sheet paper capacity that can be expanded to 1,610 sheets with optional trays. FLEXIBILE CONNECTIVITY: Connect via wireless or Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces or wirelessly print from your mobile device(1). ADVANCED SECURITY FEATURES: Help protect against unauthorized device / document access and securely connect to your network. DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from when its low. Recommended Monthly Print Volume: Up to 7,500 pages FOR USE WITH GENUINE TONERS: TN820 Standard Yield Toner, TN850 High Yield Toner, TN880 Super High Yield for low cost printing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com