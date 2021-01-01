Monkeys on Vine Fabric Wall Decal

This adorable set comes with two monkeys, chameleon, and vines. Each of these custom decals are made with love and will make any room in your home instantly more fun. All you have to do is peel them off and start sticking. It's so easy that even your little explorer can help decorate! They have a wide variety of themes and they are constantly adding new ones. It's extremely easy to install because it doesn't come in a complicated puzzle and you don't need any tools or diagrams. It won't shrink or curl like vinyl and the matte finish looks like a mural has been painted on your walls.