From nshi
Monkey Mouse Pad Non-Slip Rubber Gaming Mouse Pads for Office Home
Advertisement
100% Polyester, 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom Thickened Design, The Operation Feel More Comfortable, It Can Effectively Prevent The Mouse And Keyboard From Sliding And Moving Durable Stitched Edges Prevent Computer Gamers' Mouse Pads From Deforming And Degumming, Thereby Extending Their Lifespan Print On A High-Quality Mouse Pad With Advanced Printing Technology To Make Your Desk More Attractive And Stylish A Mouse Pad Suitable For Computers Compatible With All Types Of Mice Can Protect Your Glass/Wood Desktop From Scratches, Stains Or Spills