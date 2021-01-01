Monitor Cover Compatible with Apple iMac 215 AntiDust PC Monitor Screen Display Protector Light Grey

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE: Specially made for Apple iMac 21.5' for a perfectly snug fit WASHABLE: Made from sturdy fabric, which makes the cover not only easily washable, but also soft and gentle to the touch PROTECTION: Protects your computer desktop monitor against dust, fingerprints, dirt, oils, scratches and daily wear and tear EXTRA OPENINGS: There is an extra opening on the back side for the stand. Makes it even easier to cover and uncover the monitor FOLDABLE: Not only lightweight, but also foldable for easy storage