From night moves by allure

Monitor Cover Compatible with 3132 Monitor Dust Monitor Case Screen Display Protector Live Laugh Love BlackLight Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE: Specially made for 31-32' monitor for a perfectly snug fit WASHABLE: Made from sturdy fabric, which makes the cover not only easily washable, but also soft and gentle to the touch; features Live, Laugh, Love design for a unique look PROTECTION: Protects your computer desktop monitor against dust, fingerprints, dirt, oils, scratches and daily wear and tear EXTRA OPENINGS: There is an extra opening on the back side for the stand. Makes it even easier to cover and uncover the monitor FOLDABLE: Not only lightweight, but also foldable for easy storage

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com