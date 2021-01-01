Monitor Arm Mount VESA Bracket Adapter Compatible with Samsung 27 Curved Display Monitor CF591 100 Made in North America This Item Will NOT Work.

Best Quality Guranteed. Our VESA Adapters embody a unique solution to solve the Monitor to VESA hole pattern compatibility issue. Studied and designed to be strong, and avoid bending. We strive to create products that are long lasting and most importantly; keep your monitors safe and secure, all while giving you the luxury of extra desk space and ergonomically friendly options. MODELS SUPPORTED: SAMSUNG CF591(LC27F591FDNXZA) (LC27F591FDU) (LC27F591FDUXEN) -Will not work with any other Samsung model other than the one listed. THIS ITEM WILL NOT WORK WITH THE C32F397FW or the C32F391 MONITOR VESA BRACKET PATTERN: 75mmx75mm, 100mmx100mm Material: Certified Canadian Steel Process: Laser Cut Samsung monitor VESA adapter bracket 100% made in Canada Taking in our customers monitor mounting needs, Inc. offers a solution to mount your non-VESA compliant monitor. Use our products as the adapter betw