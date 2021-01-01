60"X50" Monika Strigel Really Mermaid Throw Blanket Blue - Deny Designs

Weave in something new. The Deny woven throw blanket adds a homemade touch to your snuggle-time staple. Crafted from a machine washable, satin-finished polyester yarn with your favorite design from our curated selection on top and a crisp white on the reverse. They make a light and luxurious alternative to the cooler weather sherpa fleece throw blanket and look great draped over your couch or bed. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Pattern: Scalloped.