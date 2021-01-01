From moroni
Moroni Monika Leather Armchair - Color: Grey
Glide with grace and grandeur. An epitome of comfort, the Monika Leather Armchair by Moroni is an elegant addition to your home and workspace alike. This armchair features plush cushions made of high-density foam and encased in Italian top grain leather upholstery. The clean lines and crisp frame draw inspiration from the mid-century modern design. A button-tufted backseat peppers a traditional touch to this contemporary chair. The frame finishes with sharp slanting legs made of kiln-dried hardwood and structural plywood. Color: Grey.