Somerset Home Mongolian Faux Fur Pillow Â– 22Â” Cover & Insert (Gray)

Indulge yourself in lush softness and glamour with the Somerset Home Mongolian Faux Fur Floor Pillow. The gorgeous charcoal gray pillow cover is made from polyacrylic yarn that provides the fluffy texture, adding depth and dimension to your décor. The soft faux suede backing, polyester filled insert, and square shape is perfect for layering with other pillows for a unique look on your bed, in a chair, or on the living room sofa.This comfy floor cushion makes for great instant extra seating. MONGOLIAN FAUX FUR – The pillow cover is made from polyacrylic, resembling fluffy Mongolian fur in a chic gray color that adds depth and dimension to your décor.ACCENT THROW PILLOW – This 22-inch square pillow is perfect for layering with other pillows for a unique look on your bed or sofa and use as instant extra seating.INCLUDES INSERT – This throw pillow includes a 7-inch thick polyester filled insert along with the removable faux fur cover.SOFT DESIGN – This comfy cushion has a backside covered in polyester with a faux suede feel that adds texture and support.EASY CARE – A hidden zipper in the seam of the cover allows you to remove it for machine washing or spot cleaning – just hang or air dry flat.MATERIALS – Polyester and Polyacrylic. This product is not made from animals. Color: Gray.DIMENSIONS - (L) 22” x (W) 22” x (H) 7”.