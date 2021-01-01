From boho living

Boho Living Mongolian Faux Fur 2-Piece Decorative Lumbar Pillow Set, White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add chic modern style to your home with the Mongolian Faux Fur Collection by Boho Living. Soft and plush faux-fur is as cozy as it is stylish. Mix and match color options for an eclectic look. Each set includes two 14" x 24" lumbar decorative pillows. Available in ivory, white, aqua, light grey, and blush. Additional size options also available. Easy spot clean. Pillow covers are not removable. 100% polyester. Imported.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com