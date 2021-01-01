Monet Water Lilies VI Ergonomic Design Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Hand Support and Keyboard Support Round Large Mousing Area Mouse Pad and Keyboard.

Best Quality Guranteed. ERGNOMIC DESIGN & SUPERB COMFORT: Raised memory foam filled wrist rest conforms and adjusts to the contours of your wrist. Designed to help reduce pressure points for maximum comfort and long time use. The round mousing area (23CMx 25.5CM ) gives you a larger than average mousing area while using minimum desk space. Precise tracking surface great for use with most mice. MATCHING KEYBOARD WRIST SUPPORT: The set includes an ergnomic memory foam keyboad wrist support with matching print. It helps keep your hands and writs in a more natural position for support and compfort, which helps prevent Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. SIZE & MATERIALS: Mouse pad thickness, 3MM. Mousing Area, 9*10 IN(23*25.5CM). Wrist support height, 1 IN(25MM). Keyboard wrist support, 18*3 IN (46*8CM). Special woven lycra surface is soft on skin and offers extra durability. Memory foam filled wrist support. Non-Slip natural rubber bac