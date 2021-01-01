Simpli Home Monet Industrial 17 in. Wide Metal End Table in Cream, Ivory

Advertisement
The Monet Metal Collection is designed influenced by Industrial, Mid Century Modern style. The end table has sleek round tubular legs and round removable trays for easy transport of food or other items. This industrial collection with its minimalist and clean lines, looks stunning in todays modern and contemporary homes. The Monet Metal End Table has a removable table top tray and bottom shelf tray for maximum flexibility. It is amazingly functional and simply gorgeous. Color: Cream.