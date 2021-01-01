Moncrief 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

Moncrief 1-Light Lantern Globe Pendant With Hang Straight Swivel Shown In Espresso Finish With 8" Copper Fire GlassFeatures:Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: GlobeNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: EspressoShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color (Shade Color: Copper): CopperShade Color (Shade Color: Silver): SilverHand Blown Glass: YesPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: ColorfulFabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth, do not use strong liquid cleanersCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodMade to Order: NoSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesDark Sky Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: RoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: CPG Compliant: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 3Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOver