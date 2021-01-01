Monarch 21" Pewter 5 Light Wall Sconce With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Monarch Collection from Elegant LightingPewter finishPewter finished steel hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 5Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 200wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trim.Regal and distinct, the Monarch collection of wall sconces flaunts a swirling vision of scrolls and crystal. A graceful oval backplate, accented with ornate curlicues, supports one, two, three, or five scrolled arms. The frame is finished in pewter, dark bronze, or French gold. Sculpted candle holders add to the dramatic effect, while the soft candelabra lights (bulbs not included) add the finishing touch to this spectacular design. A majestic addition to an entryway, office, or bathroom.